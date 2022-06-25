Parliament has ratified the appointment of Musa Mwenye State Counsel and Gilbert Phiri as Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board chairperson and director general respectively. Others whose appointments were ratified, Friday, are retired Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe and Chad Muleza to serve as members of the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), Irene Musonda Chongo Lamba, Dr Henry Bwanga Mbushi, and Dr O’brien Kaaba to serve as Chairperson and members of the Anti Corruption Commission board. The House also ratified the presidential appointments of Dr Pamela Towela Sambo, Reverend Emmanuel Chikoya, Tom Shamakamba, Laura…...



