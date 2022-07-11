TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has agreed with Anti-Corruption Commission board chairperson Musa Mwenye State Counsel’s argument that individuals who want to keep their lives private should not get involved in public service. Recently, Mwenye posted on his social media accounts that those unwilling to be transparent should avoid public office. “Those who acquire wealth must be willing to explain the source of their wealth especially if they are in public office or are connected to those in public office. Those unwilling to be transparent must avoid public office!” stated Mwenye…....



