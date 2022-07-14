UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says none of the leaders under the new dawn administration are corrupt, arguing that labelling them as such can damage the country’s reputation to the international community. And Mweetwa says the opposition will be deemed as noise makers if all they do is insult government instead of offering advice. Transparency International Zambia chapter president Sampa Kalungu recently said his organisation had noticed a tendency by the UPND leadership to shield individuals whose actions were suspected to be corrupt. But in an interview, Tuesday, Mweetwa said the…...



