POLICE in Kasama have apprehended four people for pretending to be authorised medical personnel and signing medical forms for newly recruited teachers. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified the suspects as Victor Mutale, a 46-year-old security guard; businessman Sylvester Kasoma; Chizyuka Milimo, a 44-year-old Theater Nurse; and Chama Chibamba, a 30-year-old male Nurse. He said on July 22, the Police received a tip-off from members of the public that there were people who had assumed the doctor’s authority, and the process was being conducted at Kasama Central…...
Menu