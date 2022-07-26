CONFUSION today characterised former First Lady Esther Lungu’s appearance at the Drug Enforcement Commission where she was summoned for questioning regarding her 15 flats in Lusaka’s State Lodge area.

True to their word, multitudes of PF supporters turned up to offer solidarity to former president Edgar Lungu’s wife, but they were met by police officers who had mounted a barricade about 100 meters from the DEC offices.

The situation was relatively calm until Esther, accompanied by her husband, arrived around 10:48 hours when her supporters broke the barricade in an attempt to force their way into the DEC premises.

Alert police officers, however, reinforced security and blocked the sympathisers from proceeding with their mission, apprehending one of them in the process.

Earlier, police had also blocked Esther’s motorcade from going through the barricade as EEP leader Chilufya Tayali was also among the passengers of one of the vehicles.

This angered PF members who shouted “let us go in, we want peace!”

After heated negotiations between senior party officials and police, it was resolved that only family members and lawyers would be allowed to enter the DEC premises.

Police also allowed PF acting president Given Lubinda and acting Secretary General Nixon Chilangwa to proceed but it was only after about two hours when some members of parliament were also allowed in.

More police officers were deployed to the area and questioning has just ended.

Esther’s lawyer Makebi Zulu told journalists that as far as he was concerned, the matter was now closed.

More details later.