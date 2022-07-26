DR BRIAN Sampa says he won’t challenge his impeachment as RDAZ president, arguing that some senior government officials who are not happy about his alcohol ban campaign are using any means to derail him. But new Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) president Dr Mweushi Mphande says Dr Sampa’s impeachment is not in any way connected to his campaign, but because he had become more of a socialite than a medical personnel. The RDAZ membership on Saturday impeached Dr Sampa and his executive at an urgent extraordinary meeting held in…...



