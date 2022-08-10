POLICE in Kitwe have launched a manhunt for a 55-year-old man of Ndeke village who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old grade 4 pupil from the area. In a statement, Tuesday, Copperbelt Police commanding officer Sharon Zulu disclosed that in June 2022, the suspect started giving coins to the victim in order to endear himself to her. Zulu stated that later that same month, he allegedly took victim to a nearby bush where had unlawful canal knowledge of her. “Defilement reported at Ndeke village police station in which Princess Kalulu aged 34 of house number 435 Ndeke Village reported on behalf of her daughter aged 10, a grade 4 pupil at Emmanuel Cherish School of the same address that she was defiled…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.