SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says his party has resolved to support PF candidates in the upcoming Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections. Speaking during a media briefing, Wednesday, Dr M’membe said his party would not field candidates in both constituencies. He said the decision to support the candidature of Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji was based on principles because the two had been unfairly treated. “The central committee of our party this morning took a decision to act in solidarity with honourable Joseph Malanji and honourable Bowman Lusambo. We feel honourable Malanji has not been treated fairly. The decision of the Constitutional Court, we don’t agree with it and we are not the only ones. A judge of that court…...