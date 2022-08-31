POLICE on the Copperbelt have arrested a 22-year-old man for killing his mother. In a statement, Wednesday, Copperbelt acting police commanding officer Sharon Zulu said Elizabeth Tiyango, 48, was cooking dry fish under a tree at their farm when her son, Marvelous, suddenly appeared and started sharpening a knife. She said from there, Marvelous started chasing his mother and stoning her on her back, and in the process, she fell down and he started stabbing her all over her body. “Murder, occurred on 30/08//22 in Twikatane branch Mwambashi Chambishi, in which Noah Tiyango of Mwambashi reported that his wife Elizabeth Tiyango aged 48, a peasant farmer was murdered by his son by the name of Marvelous Tiyango aged 22 an…...



