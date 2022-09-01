POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 69-year-old man of Kalundu township in Chilanga for beating up an 18-year-old enumerator after he found him talking to his wife in the ongoing census exercise. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said on Wednesday around 15:00 hours, the enumerator went to the suspect’s residence and started conducting the census programme with Mathews Simbele’s wife. He said when drunk Simbele found his wife and the enumerator at his house, he immediately started beating him using fists without asking anything. “Police at Westwood Police Station have formally charged and arrested Mathews Simbele aged 69 for the offence of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (O.A.B.H) Contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code Act…...



