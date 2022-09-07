ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says he only supported President Hakainde Hichilema in a bid to remove former president Edgar Lungu from office. And Fube says he felt insulted by UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s remarks that his support for the UPND Alliance was not genuine because he used a lot of personal resources to advance its cause. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Tuesday, Fube said his support for President Hichilema was inspired by his desire to prevent Lungu from having a third term. “I never ever joined UPND, let’s get that very clear. I think there’s been a lot said about why, how…let me give some background to this. I stood…...



