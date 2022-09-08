Party of National Unity and Progress leader Highvie Hamududu during the presidential filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTY of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu says most parastatal companies in Zambia are underperforming because political cadres who lack competence are the ones appointed to their boards. And Hamududu says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed programmes have failed in many countries mainly due to the incompetence of host governments. Speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme, Hamududu said there was usually pressure by those in government to give jobs to friends and cadres who fought for the ruling party. “Look at the appointment of boards, the boards in most of these parastatals which are owned by government are basically a reward for party cadres who don’t have the competence to be on the boards…....