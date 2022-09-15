THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the ballot papers for Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections could not be verified on account of the court matter and were therefore not dispatched to Ndola and Kitwe, respectively. And ECZ says it has been using Al Ghurair for printing of ballot papers as the contract is still running. Clarifying concerns from stakeholders regarding the printing of ballot papers, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga stated in a press release, Thursday, that respective candidates and representatives for the by-elections were given a sample ballot paper to verify and sign off before the commencement of printing. She stated that the process of printing ballot papers started soon after nominations. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia…...



