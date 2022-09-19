PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has insisted that Lusaka Lawyer Lewis Mosho never represented the party in any election petitions, claiming that he has information that the counsel is working with one of their MPs from Muchinga Province to embarrass the former ruling party. But Mosho has denied the claims, saying “this is business”, adding that “this is why PF needs to be de-registered because it doesn’t conform to the principles of morality and integrity”. Mosho recently wrote to Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu demanding a declaration of PF as an unlawful society and subsequent cancellation of its registration over its alleged failure to settle K4 million legal fees. But in a letter addressed to Mosho’s law firm,…...



