UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says ruling party youths are frustrated because PF members are still the ones running the show in government while they are not benefitting from their struggles. And Imenda says party youths who are calling for the removal of Secretary General Batuke Imenda and demanding that he should be replaced by Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta are sponsored. In an interview, Tuesday, Imenda said it was expected that once UPND assumed office, its youths would be employed or at least benefit from contracts but up to now, those in charge of awarding contracts were PF-alligned civil servants who were favouring their colleagues. She said the “enemy” was now maximising on these frustrations and steering confusion…...



