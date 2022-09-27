THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested an Environmental Health Inspector under the Ministry of Health for corruptly receiving K1,500 from an employee of West Pacific Farms. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono said Chilufya Wapamesa, 28, allegedly received the said money as a reward for himself in order not to take any further action against West Pacific Farms for stocking expired goods. He said Wapamesa was apprehended red-handed with the bribe which he collected. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested an Environmental Health Inspector for corruption involving K1,500.00. Chilufya Wapamesa, 28, of House No. MC1-301, Appolo Military Camp in Chilanga, has been arrested and charged with one count of corrupt practices by public officer contrary to Section…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.