THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested an Environmental Health Inspector under the Ministry of Health for corruptly receiving K1,500 from an employee of West Pacific Farms. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono said Chilufya Wapamesa, 28, allegedly received the said money as a reward for himself in order not to take any further action against West Pacific Farms for stocking expired goods. He said Wapamesa was apprehended red-handed with the bribe which he collected. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested an Environmental Health Inspector for corruption involving K1,500.00. Chilufya Wapamesa, 28, of House No. MC1-301, Appolo Military Camp in Chilanga, has been arrested and charged with one count of corrupt practices by public officer contrary to Section…...
