UPND has suspended its Lusaka Province deputy chairperson for administration, Saul Cornhill, over his “imbwa zapa UNZA” statement in a viral land dispute video. In a statement, Tuesday, UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda distanced the ruling party from Cornhill’s remark saying it was not only disrespectful to the government, but an insult to the President who also went to UNZA. “On behalf of the United Party for National Development (UPND), and on my own behalf, I wish to announce the suspension of Saul Mwale Cornhill from the party with immediate effect for allegedly insulting the University of Zambia student populace, including the graduates. The UPND wishes to distance itself from Mr Cornhill’s statement circulating on social media. In view of…...



