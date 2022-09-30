ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) secretary general Fr Francis Mukosa has u-turned on his earlier statement that homosexuals are not criminals, describing stories attributed to him as “purported ambiguity or contradiction”. During a meeting between Vice-President Mutale Nalumango and church mother bodies held last week Friday, Fr Mukosa said that although the church does not accept homosexual tendencies, homosexuals are not criminals and they must therefore not be criminalised. “And I would like to re-emphasise what my brother from EFZ said that people who have these homosexual tendencies are not criminals, we do not [need to] criminalise them. The Catholic Church believes that they are still human beings even though we do not accept their tendencies. Therefore, the church…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.