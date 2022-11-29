FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says President Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t have a lot of interest in crop production because he is a rancher and businessman. In an interview, Nawakwi said Tanzania’s female President was doing a better job in the agriculture sector compared to President Hichilema. “The woman President in neighbouring Tanzania is even doing a better job in supporting farmers and we will see that Tanzania will overtake us as a bread basket for the region. There is hunger in Somalia, there is hunger in Sudan and there is drought in Kenya but here we are in Zambia behaving like a headless chicken. We have a Head of State who doesn’t seem to know when the sun rises and when…...
