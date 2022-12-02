DEC Director General Mary Chirwa says lack of ethical leadership from politicians and fear of losing jobs by investigators has worsened corruption in public procurement. Chirwa says law enforcement agencies will investigate matters backwards, warning that those who want to cry, should do so. Anti-Corruption Commission Director General Gilbert Phiri, on the other hands, has said it’s difficult to detect public procurement corruption. Speaking during the Zambia Anti-Corruption Conference organised by Transparency International Zambia, Thursday, Chirwa said sometimes heads of investigative wings act in fear. She wondered why some politicians cry the loudest when they were in charge of public funds. “I decide to be practical and not theoretical. The issue of public procurement corruption has not started today, neither…...



