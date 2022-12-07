PF presidential hopeful Greyford Monde has questioned the kind of hatred UPND has for PF that it has continued blaming the former ruling party for everything. And Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says the UPND will now start blaming God for their failures. UPND deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda recently said most of the embarrassing things happening in government like the late delivery of farming inputs were caused by PF-aligned civil servants. Imenda insisted that PF still had its own people in the system who were working against the UPND government. But in an interview, Monday, Monde said such accusations were an insult to the civil service. “I saw that statement and I was like ‘God where did…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.