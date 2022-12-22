THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a Kasama-based National Prosecution Authority prosecutor and a police officer for corrupt practices involving K7,700. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Ali Goma, 49, and Lyson Chipeta, 27, had been charged with three counts of corrupt practices by Public Officer. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a National Prosecution Authority- Kasama Prosecutor and a Kasama Central Police Officer for corrupt practices involving K7,700.00. Ali Goma, 49, of Location Compound, Kasama and Constable Lyson Chipeta, 27, of Mulenga Hills 3, Kasama, have been charged with three (3) counts of corrupt practices by Public Officer contrary to section 19 (1) as read with section 41 of the Anti- Corruption Act No…....



