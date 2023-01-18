POLICE in Kitwe have shot dead an unidentified male person after he attempted to sell a motor vehicle which was stolen from a police station where it was parked for safe custody. Meanwhile, police are hunting for the deceased’s accomplice after managed to flee from the officers. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the Anti-Robbery squad received information from an informer that two unknown male persons were selling a Toyota Corolla without registration numbers in Buchi area, Kitwe. He said acting on the information, police rushed to the area, and upon spotting them, the two men scampered in different directions but one of them was shot in the process. “Kitwe District, Anti-Robbery Team. Fatal shooting incident…...



