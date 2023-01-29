Police officers protect Chilufya Tayali from UPND cadres as they escorted him into the Court room during the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s case on October 17, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Chilufya Tayali for the offence of Hate Speech. Confirming the development in a statement, Sunday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said Tayali’s arrest is in connection with the recent remarks he allegedly made where he mentioned some traditional leaders and some Commanders from the Defence and Security wings. “Police in Lusaka have arrested Chilufya Tayali aged 48 of House Number 38 Ngwezi Road in Roma Township for the offence of Hate Speech Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act No.2 of 2021. This is in connection with the recent remarks he allegedly made and posted on various social media platforms where he mentioned some traditional Chiefs and some…...