PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has returned to Lusaka after successfully attending the one-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit in Windhoek, Namibia.

The charted plane carrying the President touched down at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at about 20:50 hours last night.

The President was received by Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala, service chiefs and senior government officials.

Earlier, President Hichilema who flew to Namibia yesterday morning joined that country’s President Hage Geingob, who is SADC Troika Chairperson and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the immediate past chairperson of the organ on defence and security for the summit.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi also attended the summit as an observer.

Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, were also represented at the Troika Summit which was convened to discuss the political and security situation in the region.

The SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation was established in 2001 as an institution of SADC responsible for promoting peace and security in the region.