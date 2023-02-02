NATIONAL Union of Miners and Allied Workers president Saul Simujika has cautioned union members against involving themselves in copper theft cartels. The Zambia Chamber of Mines and Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba recently expressed concern about the increasing cases of copper thefts, especially on the Copperbelt. In an interview, Simujika warned that his union would not tolerate any member who would be involved in the copper theft cartels. “Remember the workers are the ones that load, witness the exit of a truck after loading, and they are able to track it as it is moving to its destination. So they can easily connive with criminals to attack the driver as sometimes drivers are not even aware of such plans…...



