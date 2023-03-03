MPIKA MP Francis Kapyanga says government should implement the motion to abolish the office of District Commissioner since DCs are stealing from poor people. Speaking in the National Assembly, Thursday, Kapyanga said people in his constituency who were sleeping on empty stomachs received the news about theft of 271 bags of maize with sadness. He said due to the late delivery of farming inputs in the last farming season, people in Muchinga Province were experiencing hunger. “Mr speaker due to the late delivery of farming inputs in the previous season, most of Muchinga Province are experiencing hunger including my constituency which also has issues of human-animal conflict. I acknowledge the fact that government has made efforts in terms of addressing…...



