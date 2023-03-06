PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is ready to move from the Least Developed Country category to a middle-income country. Speaking during the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Doha, Sunday, President Hichilema said LDCs needed to work in partnership with each other as well as with the developed world. “There are many questions that are being asked, which we ask ourselves as LDCs; what is locking us up, what is keeping us at the bottom; what are the real issues that we should address for us to move from the potential we all have to prosperity? These are genuine and relevant questions really. We need to agree on a combination of solutions to respond to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.