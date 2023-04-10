KABUSHI UPND member of parliament Bernard Kanengo says contrary to PF’s Anthony Mumba’s claims that the ruling party is losing popularity on the Copperbelt, it is still intact. On Friday, Mumba, who is Kantanshi PF member of parliament said the ruling party’s popularity on the Copperbelt was dwindling faster than ever before because of its failure to resolve issues surrounding the mines and the high cost of living. But in an interview, Saturday, Kanengo charged that the lawmaker was hallucinating. “If Mr Mumba can take that stance then it means he’s just hallucinating. UPND on the Copperbelt is very intact, it’s very intact. If you come to Kabushi Constituency, you will find that there are massive projects that we’ve embarked…...



