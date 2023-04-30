PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the country is destined for greatness under the new dawn administration. In a statement posted on his Facebook page shortly after he paid a courtesy call on traditional leaders in Northern Province, Friday, President Hichilema said government won’t take for granted the opportunity bestowed upon it to deliver change. “Just paid a courtesy call on their Royal Highnesses; Chief Katuta, Chief Chabula, and representative of Chieftaincy Chungu here in Lupososhi, Northern Province. Fantastic conversations around the need to work together for the greater good of all. It is uplifting to hear their Royal Highnesses express gratitude for the efforts we are making in ensuring the prosperity of Zambia. Among them mentioned during our courtesy call at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.