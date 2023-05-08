HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says there is need for the country to deal with bottlenecks that prevent local suppliers from effectively participating in the supply of medical supplies and equipment. Speaking during the closing session of the National Health Financing Dialogue, Friday, Masebo stressed the need of having more medical supplies and equipment manufactured locally. “As we may be aware, the supplies required by the health sector come from the private sector, it is evident from this meeting that the local suppliers have not fully taken up the role they ought to play. We, therefore, need to deal with all bottlenecks that prevent their effective participation. We need to see ourselves progressing to have more medical supplies and equipment manufactured…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.