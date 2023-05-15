PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says former president Edgar Lungu has not done anything to warrant the kind of treatment he is receiving from the UPND government. Commenting on Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe’s statement that Lungu was still enjoying his benefits despite his misbehaviour, Mundubile wondered what kind of behaviour Haimbe was referring to. “I take great exception to the statement made by the honourable minister, my fellow counsel. The question to ask is what behaviour are they referring to when they refer to the former president? I think what must be known to them is that president Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a citizen of Zambia who enjoys his full rights as a citizen. An attempt by the UPND to…...



