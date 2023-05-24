JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says he will soon announce government’s policy position regarding issues surrounding the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE). Recently, over 44 ZIALE students said Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 49 of 2021 which bans students who have exceeded a limit of five times from writing exams is unfair and unjust. The students, who sought anonymity, also complained that the government had not responded to their letters over this issue, and said the time and money they spent on their studies could not go to waste just like that. And in an interview, Tuesday, Haimbe said Cabinet had not yet given him clearance to make its policy position public. “There are a number of pieces of correspondence…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.