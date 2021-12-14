CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel says the problem of failure at ZIALE cannot be solely blamed on students but on lecturers whom he says should be ashamed for recording such a poor pass rate over the years. The renowned lawyer further charges that since people pay to learn at ZIALE but end up failing, it means the institution is a scam bent at defrauding the poor students. We agree with State Counsel. There is no academic institution which can produce those kinds of results consistently. What those results reveal…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.