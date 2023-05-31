PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Dr Ron Mwambwa as Acting Auditor General. The President has notified Dr Mwambwa that he will be Acting Auditor General for the period that the incumbent Auditor General, Dr Dick Sichembe, will be on leave. Earlier this month, Dr Sichembe recommended that the President should appoint Dr Mwambwa to act as Auditor General during the period of his vacation leave. And according to an appointment letter addressed to Dr Mwambwa dated May 24, 2023, President Hichilema urged him to serve diligently without fear or favour. “In exercise of the powers vested in me pursuant to Article 251 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, I hereby appoint you as Acting Auditor General for the…...



