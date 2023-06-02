THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has paid out over K6 billion to more than 230,000 claimants as at Monday this week since the process commenced in April this year. And the authority says it is currently making payments to over 70,000 claimants per day. Giving an update on the partial pension withdrawal programme in an interview, Tuesday, NAPSA Head Corporate Affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said the K6 billion paid out so far constitutes raw contributions amounting to K3.5 billion. “We are sitting at K6 billion payouts to about 230,000 members. Of the K6 billion, worth noting is a K3.5 billion which constitutes of the raw contributions, as in what the members themselves have contributed while the K2.5 billion is different…...



