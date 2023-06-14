Ministry Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says government has released funds to buy new equipment for the Cancer Diseases Hospital. At a briefing, Tuesday, Kawana said government had also signed a US$16 million contract with Avic to build and equip a new cancer hospital in Ndola. “We’ve heard our peoples cry to do with the Cancer Diseases Hospital at UTH. Most of the machines there are not working, we hear you our people and your government is already Working hard to make sure that we ameliorate that situation. As I speak today, government through Treasury, has already released funds to the Ministry of Health to procure new equipment for the Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka so that the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.