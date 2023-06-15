PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says as far as the party is concerned, it has complied with all requirements to prevent its deregistration as requested by the Registrar of Societies. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security recently said it was not aware that PF would be deregistered, urging the party to simply comply with the requirements. Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Public Relations Officer Collins Hikalinda said the opposition party had still not complied with the requirements of the law as guided by the Registrar of Societies. But in an interview, Chama said the party had complied with all requirements. He challenged the Registrar of Societies to write to the PF and indicate where it has…...



