ACTING Finance and National Planning Minister Charles Milupi says PF are under pressure because they don’t have a president and they keep pushing propaganda that Faith Musonda’s K65 million was stolen. And Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed the Finance Minister to issue another ministerial statement on the K65 million due to continued questions from the public regarding the deposit slips he presented to the House. On Wednesday, Milupi tabled a set of documents before the House in line with the Speaker’s directive for him to produce deposit slips. But Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya rose on a point of order, wondering whether Milupi was in order to mislead the House by purporting to have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.