PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says politics should not be a dumping place for individuals who have failed to maintain their jobs or to run a business. The President was speaking at State House yesterday when he swore in Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit Kusobile Kamwambi as well as her Deputy Head, Chipokota Mwanawasa. Others sworn in include: Ambassador designate to France Judith Mulenga and George Imbuwa as High Commissioner designate to Nigeria. President Hichilema said public service was not a joke but serious business. “On behalf of the 20 million Zambians, we would like to congratulate you and to thank you for accepting these jobs. Public office is not a joke. Public service is not what you do when you…...



