FORMER national guidance and religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili has welcomed Petauke Central Independent MP Jay Jay Banda’s intention to move a motion in order to urge government to reintroduce the religious ministry. Banda will this week move a private members’ motion in the National Assembly in order to urge government to reintroduce the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs. In an interview, last Tuesday, Banda said the research he had conducted had shown that the country had lost its Christian values. He said the motion would be a test for Zambian leaders to prove whether they wanted to improve Christian values in the country. Commenting on Banda’s motion, in an interview, Sumaili said the country needed the ministry…...



