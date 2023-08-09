EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says the development of the 2023 Education Curriculum should enhance skills required for individual and national development. Syakalima says the curriculum should embrace emerging issues as well as the artisanal, digital literacy, financial education and entrepreneurship skills. Speaking during a capacity building workshop on curriculum conducted by UNESCO, Tuesday, Syakalima said the new education curriculum needs to be aligned with national development. “As we develop a new curriculum, let me remind you all that we need to align Education Curriculum with National Development, while also providing an opportunity to consider the curricular implications of translating global goals into national contexts. The development of the 2023 Education Curriculum, should enhance Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) Education, embrace…...



