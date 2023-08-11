PF presidential hopeful Mutotwe Kafwaya says it’s very easy for Zambians to re-elect PF because it’s “far” better than the UPND administration. In an interview, Wednesday, Kafwaya said despite the weaknesses the former ruling party had, it’s still better than the new dawn government. “They cannot say the cost of living is global because we used to say a lot of things were global and they were refusing. If they learnt anything, they wouldn’t be saying petroleum prices are global because we used to say that and they were refusing. If they learnt anything, they could not be arresting anyone who says anything that is contrary to their political philosophy. I think we have the worst government ever since Zambia…...



