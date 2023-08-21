THE Media Associations for Self-Regulation (MASR) has announced the establishment of the Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ) and the appointment of a Media Ethics and Complaints Committee (MECC). Association Chairperson Kennedy Mambwe says MASR has transitioned to become the Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ). Speaking during the unveiling of the committee, Friday, Mambwe said the Committee’s mandate was to receive and deliberate public complaints arising from ethical media content. He said the committee consisted of veteran journalist and lawyer Sam Mujuda as MECC Chairperson, veteran journalist Fanwell Chembo as Vice-Chairperson and academics and development professionals Kamufisa Manchishi and Kayula Lesa as members. “The Media Associations for Self-Regulation (MASR), a loose alliance of Civil Society Organisation advocating for the…...



