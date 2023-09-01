FDD president Edith Nawakwi says her doctor advised her to avoid being stressed or doing any strenuous activities as she awaits surgery. Nawakwi was formally arrested and charged for the offence of abduction contrary to Section 253 and 256 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia on Wednesday. Nawakwi is alleged to have forced Feluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo into confinement against their will at different Lodges in Lusaka between September 2020 and January 2021. Addressing the media shortly after being released on bond, Nawakwi wondered why police were hell bent on stressing her even when they were aware about her illness. She charged that President Hakainde Hichilema was influencing the police to act in a way which was not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.