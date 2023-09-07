THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has condemned the recent murder of a 14-year-old girl of Lusaka’s Chalala area by her employers. The women’s movement has also condemned the defilement of a four-year-old girl of Sikanze camp by a Police officer. Last week, Police in Lusaka arrested a couple of Rockfield in Chalala area in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl who was employed as a maid at their house. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale disclosed that investigations had revealed that the couple, identified as Majory Chanda Lulembo and Smart Mumba aged 30 and 36 respectively, had a physical confrontation with the deceased on August 29, 2023. But in a statement yesterday, NGOCC Executive Director…...



