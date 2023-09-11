ORBIS Country Director Lucia Nadaf has urged the general public to have their eyes checked annually. And an Ophthalmic Nurse at UTH Eye Hospital has asked people to avoid using home remedies like breast milk to treat eye problems. Speaking during the eye health orientation workshop in Lusaka, Nadaf said Orbis had been training teachers in schools on eye health so that they were able to spot when a child had eye problems. “On the Copperbelt we are focusing on pediatric eye health and we are extending this to North Western Province as well as Lusaka. We deliberately have done this on the Copperbelt and we now have a project where we are now focusing on school eye health programmes…....



