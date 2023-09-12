THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested the director and an employee of Gloryland Connections Limited for conning people out of over one million Kwacha.

In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said John Mwendapole, 48 and his wife collected the mentioned amount in Kabwe under the pretext that they would produce and market chickens, pigs and chilli for clients for periods ranging between three to 14 months.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a director and an employee of Gloryland Connections Limited for fraud and money Laundering. The Commission has jointly charged John Mwendapole and his wife Esther Namfukwe for obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to the Laws of the Zambia, Providing Banking Business, Financial Business or Financial Services without a Licence contrary to the Banking and Financial Services Act No. 7 of 2017 of the laws of Zambia, Possession of Property Suspected of Being Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act number 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as amended by Act number 44 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia,” he said.

“Particulars of the matter are that Mwendapole aged 48 and Namfukwe aged 35 being a director and employee respectively of Gloryland Connections Limited jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown on dates unknown but between 15th September, 2022 and 5th September, 2023, in Kabwe collected money from members of the public amounting to K1,392,000 disguised as payments towards contract farming by purporting that Gloryland would produce, grow and market broilers, village chickens, pigs and chilli for the clients for periods ranging from 12 weeks to 14 months when in fact not. In addition, Gloryland did not own or lease any farms wherein such agricultural activities could be carried out. In the course of investigations, the Commission seized cash amounting to K46,080 and two motor vehicles, a Lexus bearing registration number BCB 6726 and a Nissan Cube, registration number BAZ 7417. The couple has been released on bond and will appear in court soon”.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka arrested two scientists aged 38 and 27 for trafficking in psychotropic substances.

“The Commission in Lusaka has arrested two scientists for drug trafficking. Nsoni Mpulamasaka aged 38 and Musenga Ngambi aged 27 have been jointly charged for Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances namely 111 grams of cannabis contrary to section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act number 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. They are detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon. The Commission is concerned with the mushrooming of money circulation schemes commonly known as Ponzi or pyramid schemes in the country and in this vein, it is calling on members of the public to exercise the utmost caution as well as do the necessary due diligence when it comes to matters of investments. Money circulation schemes promise Heaven on Earth but they are all about hubris and deceit and the public should always bear in mind that not all that glitters is gold,” said Khan.