LUSAKA Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya has placed a 40-year-old Lusaka woman who allegedly sexually abused a nine-year-old boy on defence after finding her with a case to answer. Martha Sampa is facing one count of defilement of a child under the age of 16. It is alleged that between November and December 2022, Sampa unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the boy below the age of 16. When the matter came up for ruling on case or no case to answer, Magistrate Mwenya ruled that a prima facie case had been established against the accused. “The state has proved their case, a prima facie case has been established and I accordingly place the accused person on her defence,” said Magistrate Mwenya. The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.