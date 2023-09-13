THREE pupils of Family Legacy School in Ibex Hill area aged between 13 and 15 have died after a speeding Toyota Camry lost control and hit them. In a statement, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said an unknown person also died in the accident while another pupil survived with injuries and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital. “Four people died while one survived with injuries in a Road Traffic Accident which occurred today (Wednesday) at 06:30 hours in Ibex Hill area in Lusaka. Among the people who have been confirmed dead are three school going children identified as James Phiri aged 13, Felix Mwansa aged 14 and Richard Mapulanga aged 15 all pupils at Family Legacy School located in…...



